Dr. Jay Talsania, MD
Dr. Jay Talsania, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Orthopaedic Associates of Allentown250 Cetronia Rd Ste 303, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (570) 386-9910
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Efficient andDr. Is so positive and reassuring! Needle is in and out in. O time!
About Dr. Jay Talsania, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376535245
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Bucknell University
- Hand Surgery
