Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
Dr. Jay Talsania, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Talsania works at Oaa Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Associates of Allentown
    250 Cetronia Rd Ste 303, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 386-9910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
  • Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Styloidectomy Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 383 ratings
    Patient Ratings (383)
    5 Star
    (380)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Efficient andDr. Is so positive and reassuring! Needle is in and out in. O time!
    Marianne — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Talsania, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376535245
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Temple Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Bucknell University
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Talsania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talsania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talsania has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talsania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talsania works at Oaa Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Talsania’s profile.

    Dr. Talsania has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talsania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    383 patients have reviewed Dr. Talsania. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talsania.

