Overview

Dr. Jay Talsania, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Talsania works at Oaa Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.