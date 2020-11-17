Overview

Dr. Jay Takata, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Takata works at ATHENS GASTROENTEROLOGY PA in Athens, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.