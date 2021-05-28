Dr. Jay Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Sussman, MD
Dr. Jay Sussman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Virtua Cardiology - Medford128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Columbus1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (856) 291-8855
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sussman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.