Overview

Dr. Jay Sussman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Sussman works at Virtua Cardiology in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

