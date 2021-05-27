Dr. Jay Sulek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Sulek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Sulek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Maryland - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Sulek works at
Locations
Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 490, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7229
Urology Associates PC - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 616, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I came here to make very important statement for those patients who are complaining about waiting period and writing negative feedbacks... Put yourself in surgeon's shoes for the moment and pretend: Why is he late? Maybe heavy bleeding or rare or some other complications are happening during the procedure or operation before your appointment? God help you not to be that patient in the operating theater when surgeon is thinking not about You but not to be late on appointment with someone else at the office! Don't worry, we surgeons don't do that.! Jay is my younger colleague. Have had an opportunity to see what he is capable to do and I'm very proud to see lots of positive reviews from thankful patients.
About Dr. Jay Sulek, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104187632
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- University of Maryland - School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sulek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sulek works at
Dr. Sulek has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.