Urology
Dr. Jay Sulek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Maryland - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Sulek works at Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 490, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7229
    Urology Associates PC - Hermitage
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 616, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    May 27, 2021
    I came here to make very important statement for those patients who are complaining about waiting period and writing negative feedbacks... Put yourself in surgeon's shoes for the moment and pretend: Why is he late? Maybe heavy bleeding or rare or some other complications are happening during the procedure or operation before your appointment? God help you not to be that patient in the operating theater when surgeon is thinking not about You but not to be late on appointment with someone else at the office! Don't worry, we surgeons don't do that.! Jay is my younger colleague. Have had an opportunity to see what he is capable to do and I'm very proud to see lots of positive reviews from thankful patients.
    David Shioshvili — May 27, 2021
    Dr. Sulek's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Sulek

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Jay Sulek, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1104187632
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    • University of Maryland - School of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Sulek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sulek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sulek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sulek has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

