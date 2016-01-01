Dr. Jay St Charles, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay St Charles, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jay St Charles, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Dentistry.
Dr. St Charles works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa15277 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 212-1904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. St Charles?
About Dr. Jay St Charles, DDS
- Dentistry
- 6 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1336591452
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Dentistry
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Charles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Charles accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Charles works at
Dr. St Charles speaks Albanian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. St Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.