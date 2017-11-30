See All Ophthalmologists in New Bern, NC
Ophthalmology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jay Singleton, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Dr. Singleton works at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolinaeast Health System
    2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 633-8111
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Davidson Eye Clinic
    3515 Trent Rd Ste 9, New Bern, NC 28562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 514-2155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2017
    They are very caring and professional.
    Alexandra B. in New Bern, NC — Nov 30, 2017
    About Dr. Jay Singleton, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1861476913
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Singleton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singleton works at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, NC. View the full address on Dr. Singleton’s profile.

    Dr. Singleton has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

