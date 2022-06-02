See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jay Singh, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Piedmont Colorectal Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Colorectal Associates PC
    35 Collier Rd NW Ste 475, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2001
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Piedmont Colorectal Associates
    1240 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 240, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 782-7778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Atresia Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fear of Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Very informative and took time to explain everything.
    — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154313211
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    Residency
    • UT SWstn/Parkland Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • University Tex SWstn MC
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

