Overview

Dr. Jay Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Piedmont Colorectal Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.