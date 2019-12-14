Dr. Jay Simoncic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simoncic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Simoncic, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Simoncic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Joint Diseases-Orthopedic Institute
Dr. Simoncic works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 833 Northern Boulevard833 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience here was really good I didnt have to wait long front desk staff was very pleasant Nurses were very kind Dr Simoncic was very good explained my knee problem answered my questions he was patient while listening to my questions
About Dr. Jay Simoncic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1497768758
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases-Orthopedic Institute
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Hand Surgery-Orthopedic Surgery Lenox Hill Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
- Lenox Hill Hospital GREAT NECK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simoncic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simoncic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simoncic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simoncic has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simoncic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Simoncic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simoncic.
