Dr. Jay Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Silverman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Locations
Jay J. Silverman Md-a Prof Corp.9675 Brighton Way Ste 390, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-8390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Really good. What a kind, caring man. I come from family of physicians and know a top doc when I meet one.
About Dr. Jay Silverman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
