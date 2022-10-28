Dr. Jay Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Shi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Locations
Scl Health Medical Group - Congress Park1400 Jackson St Bldg T, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 812-3800
SCL Physicians1960 N Ogden St Ste 120, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 318-3840Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and helpful. Great personality.
About Dr. Jay Shi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265963524
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.