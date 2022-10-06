Overview

Dr. Jay Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Spectrum Health Lakeland Primary Care, Royalton in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Hartford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.