Dr. Jay Seidel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jay Seidel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
Hamilton Foot Care5508 Harford Rd # A, Baltimore, MD 21214 Directions (410) 426-5508
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Seidel, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pinnacle Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Towson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidel.
