Dr. Jay Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Schwartz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Indiana University Medical Center
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Cook Children's Pediatrics Collin County3555 National Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 731-9900
Collin County Pediatrics PA4461 Coit Rd Ste 315, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great all around pediatrician. Love his nurse. Super responsive.
About Dr. Jay Schwartz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.