Overview

Dr. Jay Schwartz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Indiana University Medical Center



Dr. Schwartz works at COLLIN COUNTY PEDIATRICS in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.