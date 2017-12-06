Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Schroeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Schroeder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Incline Village, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Incline Village Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 878 Northwood Blvd, Incline Village, NV 89451 Directions (702) 832-0989
Hospital Affiliations
- Incline Village Community Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
I was lucky to meet Dr. Jay Schroeder through a friend of mine. I had some health problems and he quickly figured out what was wrong with me. The treatment he suggested totally worked and I'm healthy once again! I'm so grateful to him for his medical knowledge and how great his bedside manner is. I highly recommend him as he's not only a brilliant doctor, but he's a great guy.
About Dr. Jay Schroeder, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235157868
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
