Dr. Jay Schmauch, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Schmauch, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Schmauch works at
Locations
Riverbend Psychiatry5915 S Regal St Ste 311, Spokane, WA 99223 Directions (509) 960-7287
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmauch has changed my life! After many years of therapy with other therapists, due to a very abusive and traumatic childhood, I found Dr. Schmauch and he has been wonderful. I have Borderline Personality Disorder which is a difficult condition to treat. I feel I have done well with him because he holds me accountable for my actions and feelings towards others. He helps me to think about why I do things that are not helpful and how I might do them differently. He NEVER makes me feel guilty or ridiculous. He is very supportive, compassionate, respectful and kind. He is not a “hand holder” and may not always tell you what you want to hear. He is very direct which works well for me. He has truly done wonders for me and has given me a new life. If you want to work to change and grow, then Dr. Schmauch is the doctor for you!
About Dr. Jay Schmauch, DO
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmauch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmauch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmauch works at
Dr. Schmauch has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmauch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmauch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmauch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmauch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmauch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.