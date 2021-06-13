See All Psychiatrists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Jay Schmauch, DO

Psychiatry
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Schmauch, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Schmauch works at Riverbend Psychiatry in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverbend Psychiatry
    5915 S Regal St Ste 311, Spokane, WA 99223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 960-7287

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 13, 2021
    Dr. Schmauch has changed my life! After many years of therapy with other therapists, due to a very abusive and traumatic childhood, I found Dr. Schmauch and he has been wonderful. I have Borderline Personality Disorder which is a difficult condition to treat. I feel I have done well with him because he holds me accountable for my actions and feelings towards others. He helps me to think about why I do things that are not helpful and how I might do them differently. He NEVER makes me feel guilty or ridiculous. He is very supportive, compassionate, respectful and kind. He is not a “hand holder” and may not always tell you what you want to hear. He is very direct which works well for me. He has truly done wonders for me and has given me a new life. If you want to work to change and grow, then Dr. Schmauch is the doctor for you!
    Anne — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jay Schmauch, DO

    Psychiatry
    41 years of experience
    English
    1710096466
    Education & Certifications

    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Schmauch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmauch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmauch works at Riverbend Psychiatry in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Schmauch’s profile.

    Dr. Schmauch has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmauch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmauch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmauch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmauch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmauch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.