Overview

Dr. Jay Schapira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Schapira works at Jay N Schapira MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.