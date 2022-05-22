Dr. Jack Saux III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saux III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Saux III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Saux III, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Riverside Medical Center and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saux III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center - Covington, LA1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Riverside Medical Center
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saux III?
Takes time to explain and answer your questions. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jack Saux III, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528023843
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- La State U
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saux III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saux III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saux III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saux III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saux III works at
Dr. Saux III has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saux III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Saux III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saux III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saux III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saux III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.