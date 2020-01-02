See All Urologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Jay Sandlow, MD

Urology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Sandlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Sandlow works at Froedtert & MCW in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Menomonee Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
    9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 805-3666
    North Hills Health Center
    W129n7055 Northfield Dr, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 253-9220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicocele
Polyuria
Male Infertility
Varicocele
Polyuria
Male Infertility

Varicocele Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 02, 2020
    Dr.Sandlow is the BEST doctor you will ever find in Wisconsin!!!!!!!!
    Le — Jan 02, 2020
    About Dr. Jay Sandlow, MD

    • Urology
    Education & Certifications

    • University Iowa Hosps And Clins
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Sandlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandlow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandlow has seen patients for Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

