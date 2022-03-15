See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jay Rubinstein, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Jay Rubinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Rubinstein works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness
Otitis Media

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Mar 15, 2022
I am not sure if anything has changed since I had an appt. with Dr. Rubinstein several years ago for a similar problem I'm experiencing now (something that my primary care doctor should have been able to resolve). Dr. Rubinstein did a thorough exam of my extremely dry ear and provided the appropriate recommendations. I'm trying to see him again after years and expect nothing but positive outcomes.
— Mar 15, 2022
About Dr. Jay Rubinstein, MD

  Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1790860518
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jay Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rubinstein works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rubinstein’s profile.

Dr. Rubinstein has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

