Dr. Jay Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Jay Rubinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake, 1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195
UW Medical Center - Montlake
I am not sure if anything has changed since I had an appt. with Dr. Rubinstein several years ago for a similar problem I'm experiencing now (something that my primary care doctor should have been able to resolve). Dr. Rubinstein did a thorough exam of my extremely dry ear and provided the appropriate recommendations. I'm trying to see him again after years and expect nothing but positive outcomes.
Specialty: Ear, Nose, and Throat
Experience: 18 years
- English
NPI: 1790860518
Medical School: UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certification: Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Telehealth services offered
Conditions treated: Vertigo, Dizziness and Otitis Media
18 patient reviews. Overall rating: 2.9
