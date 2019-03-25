See All Plastic Surgeons in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Jay Ross, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Ross, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.

Dr. Ross works at Palm Harbor Plastic Surgery Ctr in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jay H. Ross MD PA
    35080 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 (727) 789-5711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 25, 2019
    I recieved a breast augmentation from dr. Ross. So happy with my results so far. They are beautifully placed and look wonderful. Reccomend dr ross to everyone.
    Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Jay Ross, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891835369
    Education & Certifications

    • Providence Hospital
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Palm Harbor Plastic Surgery Ctr in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

