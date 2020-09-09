Dr. Jay Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Rosen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
New Century Imaging LLC555 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 391-1515
Med-surg Durables LLC85 HARRISTOWN RD, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Directions (201) 703-5500
Surgicare Surgical Associates of Fair Lawn LLC15-01 BROADWAY, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4544
Valley Physician Services - Ridgewood Sk1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 105, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-5988
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen performed surgery that I desperately needed. Great results and thorough follow up.
About Dr. Jay Rosen, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.