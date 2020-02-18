See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Southlake, TX
Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Roop, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Roop works at North Texas Musculoskeletal Medicine in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Jay Roop
    2625 E Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 (817) 416-0970

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Feb 18, 2020
    Dr. Roop has been treating our family for almost 5 years, and has seen both of my children since they were babies. He has been a great fit for us and I really appreciate his gentle, yet effective approach. He is very knowledgable, explains what he is doing, and is more than willing to answer questions. His office is clean with a warm, friendly environment. We go regularly to ensure proper alignment - especially as the kids are growing and going through various stages of development - and I know my children are healthier thanks to Dr. Roop. He's been a blessing to our family!
    Catherine — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Jay Roop, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154655876
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Medical Education
    • Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Roop, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roop works at North Texas Musculoskeletal Medicine in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roop’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

