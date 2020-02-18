Overview

Dr. Jay Roop, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Roop works at North Texas Musculoskeletal Medicine in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.