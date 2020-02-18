Dr. Jay Roop, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Roop, DO
Dr. Jay Roop, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Jay Roop2625 E Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 416-0970
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Roop has been treating our family for almost 5 years, and has seen both of my children since they were babies. He has been a great fit for us and I really appreciate his gentle, yet effective approach. He is very knowledgable, explains what he is doing, and is more than willing to answer questions. His office is clean with a warm, friendly environment. We go regularly to ensure proper alignment - especially as the kids are growing and going through various stages of development - and I know my children are healthier thanks to Dr. Roop. He's been a blessing to our family!
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
