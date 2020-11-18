Dr. Jay Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Robinson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Meritas Health Neurology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jay is one of the best neurologist that I have met. I have been a patient of Jay's for 30 plus yrs.
About Dr. Jay Robinson, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083610083
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Wm Beaumont Hosp
- University Of Minnesota
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
