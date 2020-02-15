Overview

Dr. Jay Roberts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Roberts works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.