Dr. Jay Rhee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Rhee works at National Capital Neurosurgery in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.