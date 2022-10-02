Dr. Jay Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Rhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Rhee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
National Capital Neurosurgery3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 718-9611
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was seaking pain relief from two pain management groups for two years. Once I found Dr Rhee, he gave me the much needed relief I had been desiring for that period of time. He had to remove the devices that a pain management group had implanted, cleaned up the arthritic changes, placed cages, rods and screws. None of the issues I had prior to Dr Rhee now exist. He has done an amazing job.
About Dr. Jay Rhee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- SUNY at Binghamton, NY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rhee speaks Korean and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.