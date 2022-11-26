See All Nephrologists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Jay Reddy, MD

Nephrology
4 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jay Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Faith Community Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Wichita Falls kidney clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    W F Kidney Clinic
    1508 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 716-0557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clay County Memorial Hospital
  • Electra Memorial Hospital
  • Faith Community Hospital
  • Olney Hamilton Hospital
  • United Regional Health Care System
  • Wilbarger General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2022
    I have had many Dr's in my life none has been more caring and patient than Dr Reddy I feel blessed that he treats me for my problems
    — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174562276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Wichita Falls kidney clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

