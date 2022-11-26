Overview

Dr. Jay Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Clay County Memorial Hospital, Electra Memorial Hospital, Faith Community Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Wichita Falls kidney clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.