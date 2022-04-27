See All General Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Jay Redan, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Redan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.

Dr. Redan works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at 400 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at 400 Celebration Place
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A140, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • AdventHealth Celebration

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis of the Ileum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr Redan took his time and explained the procedure and need for it. He made me feel confident about the surgery and about his ability. Office staff were great as well.
    Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Redan, MD

    General Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1376562553
    Education & Certifications

    Umdnj Newark
    1986
    Rutgers|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Redan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redan works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at 400 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Redan’s profile.

    Dr. Redan has seen patients for Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Redan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

