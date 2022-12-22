Dr. Jay Rechtweg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rechtweg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Rechtweg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Rechtweg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Rechtweg works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rechtweg?
Positive
About Dr. Jay Rechtweg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194724427
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med-Dent, General Surgery
- State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine
- New York Medical College
- Union College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rechtweg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rechtweg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rechtweg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rechtweg works at
Dr. Rechtweg has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rechtweg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rechtweg speaks Spanish.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Rechtweg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rechtweg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rechtweg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rechtweg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.