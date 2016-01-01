Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jay Raman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Raman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Raman works at
Locations
Nhsa21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 250, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 912-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Raman, MD
- General Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1730161431
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
