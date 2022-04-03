Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Raja, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Raja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Raja works at
Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Partners of the Gulf Coast LLC1220 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-5000
-
2
Center for Digestive Disease900 Pine St Ste 215, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 475-5672
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On time. Dr raja took time and answered ?’s
About Dr. Jay Raja, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1215043682
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
