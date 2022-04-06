See All Podiatrists in East Meadow, NY
Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Purvin works at Advanced Podiatry in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
10 (45)
View Profile
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
10 (260)
View Profile
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay M Purvin
    467 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 489-1950
  2. 2
    Atrium Post Acute Care of Wayne
    1120 Alps Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 489-1950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Purvin?

    Apr 06, 2022
    I am an avid runner and came to see Dr. Purvin for some arch pain I was having after running. He is extremely thorough and was recommended to me by another runner friend. Happy to say that I was casted for orthotics and have had a great success with them. I brought my 10 yr old son to him as well for orthotics and other skin/nail issues. Very experienced and knowledgeable! Highly recommend.
    Brianna T. — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Purvin to family and friends

    Dr. Purvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Purvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM.

    About Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053310920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Purvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.