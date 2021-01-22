Overview

Dr. Jay Pickett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center and Red Bud Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pickett works at Total Access Urgent Care in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Waterloo, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.