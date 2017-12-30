Dr. Jay Philippose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philippose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Philippose, MD
Dr. Jay Philippose, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Liver & Gastroenterology Center725 Glenwood Dr Ste 488, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
I was able to schedule an appointment easily within 2 weeks. Staff was helpful. The doctor listened to my symptoms. I was experiencing severe heartburn. Turns out I have something called barret's esophagus and am getting treated for now. Happy I went.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1992709364
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- Kasturba Hosp/KMC
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Philippose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philippose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philippose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philippose has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philippose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Philippose speaks Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Philippose. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philippose.
