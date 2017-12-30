See All Gastroenterologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Jay Philippose, MD

Gastroenterology
2 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jay Philippose, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Philippose works at Liver and Gastroenterology Center in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Liver & Gastroenterology Center
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste 488, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American General
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First All America
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • One Health
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 30, 2017
    I was able to schedule an appointment easily within 2 weeks. Staff was helpful. The doctor listened to my symptoms. I was experiencing severe heartburn. Turns out I have something called barret's esophagus and am getting treated for now. Happy I went.
    s. shelton in chattanooga tn — Dec 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jay Philippose, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1992709364
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
    • Kasturba Hosp/KMC
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
