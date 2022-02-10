Dr. Jay Pepose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Pepose, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Pepose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Pepose works at
Locations
-
1
Pepose Vision Institute1815 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 728-0111
-
2
Fresenius Medical Care Tesson Ferry Dialysis13134 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 375-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery on both eyes by Dr. Pepose. He listened to my concerns (couldn't drive at night or read street signs) and recommended a lens that now lets me see like I did in my 20s!! No readers; great distance vision!!
About Dr. Jay Pepose, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134111446
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UCLA Hosps Clins
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Brandeis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
