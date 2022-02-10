See All Ophthalmologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Jay Pepose, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Pepose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Pepose works at Pepose Vision Institute in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pepose Vision Institute
    1815 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 728-0111
  2. 2
    Fresenius Medical Care Tesson Ferry Dialysis
    13134 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 375-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Presbyopia

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Feb 10, 2022
    I had cataract surgery on both eyes by Dr. Pepose. He listened to my concerns (couldn't drive at night or read street signs) and recommended a lens that now lets me see like I did in my 20s!! No readers; great distance vision!!
    Jane E. — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Pepose, MD

    Ophthalmology
    41 years of experience
    English
    1134111446
    Education & Certifications

    Georgetown University Med Center
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    UCLA Hosps Clins
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Brandeis
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Pepose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pepose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pepose has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

