Dr. Jay Pensler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Pensler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pensler works at Lake Shore Outpatient Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1125, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 642-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2020
    Dr. Pensler is a tribute to the medical community. My father was an Ophthalmologist and my grandfather Otorhinolaryngology so I have grown up in the midst of medicine. I had gynecomastia surgery in 2002 and the results were priceless and im thankful 18 years later.. From the age of 13 I developed lumps in my chest. I had a consultation with Dr. Pensler and he gave me a computer generated result post op. The fact is,post op results exceeded my expectations! Dr. Pensler has an excellent bedside manner, professional and the surgery has alleviated acute pain that I endured for decades. His staff was equally qualified. Dr. Pensler is an excellent physician in every facet of medicine. Thanks Dr. Pensler. Highly recommended!
    Chrisitian Schultz — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Jay Pensler, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003831322
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University Medical School
    Residency
    • New York University Med Center
    Internship
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Pensler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pensler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pensler works at Lake Shore Outpatient Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pensler’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

