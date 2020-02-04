Dr. Jay Pensler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Pensler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Pensler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pensler works at
Locations
-
1
Jay M Penslermdsc680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1125, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 642-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pensler is a tribute to the medical community. My father was an Ophthalmologist and my grandfather Otorhinolaryngology so I have grown up in the midst of medicine. I had gynecomastia surgery in 2002 and the results were priceless and im thankful 18 years later.. From the age of 13 I developed lumps in my chest. I had a consultation with Dr. Pensler and he gave me a computer generated result post op. The fact is,post op results exceeded my expectations! Dr. Pensler has an excellent bedside manner, professional and the surgery has alleviated acute pain that I endured for decades. His staff was equally qualified. Dr. Pensler is an excellent physician in every facet of medicine. Thanks Dr. Pensler. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jay Pensler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1003831322
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Medical School
- New York University Med Center
- New York University
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
