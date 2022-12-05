Dr. Jay Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Patterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their residency with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Patterson works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology2300 Park Ave Ste 101B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-0088
-
2
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology1824 King St Ste 250, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Dr Patterson was friendly and very thorough. I was impressed that he checked my pacemaker himself, asked lots of good questions and I will happily use his services while living in this area.
About Dr. Jay Patterson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104829399
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.