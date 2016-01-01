Overview

Dr. Jay Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Med College University Of Mumbai and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Pain Management Associates in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.