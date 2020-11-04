Overview

Dr. Jay Patel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Patel works at Beacon Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery South Bend in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.