Dr. Jay Park, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Park, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Park works at Willamette Valley Dermatology in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willamette Valley Dermatology
    360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 344-4168
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 04, 2020
    Unlike my previous experience with another physician that ended with a painful infection within 8 hours of surgery, Dr Parks got all of the cancer and I had a painless, speedy recovery. He was reassuring and very competent.
    Morning Star Holmes — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Jay Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023086857
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at Willamette Valley Dermatology in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

