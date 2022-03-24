Overview

Dr. Jay Parekh, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at Tampa Bay Surgery Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Apollo Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.