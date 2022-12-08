See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Jay Olsson, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jay Olsson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Olsson works at Jay E Olsson DO PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jay E. Olsson D.o. P.A.
    401 N Wickham Rd Ste S, Melbourne, FL 32935
    Sea Pines Rehabilitation Hospital An Affiliate of Encompass Health
    101 E Florida Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Dec 08, 2022
    He is compassionate, listens to you does thorough examination each time you go I would recommend him to anyone that had a problem with their back
    About Dr. Jay Olsson, DO

    Pain Medicine
    46 years of experience
    English
    1144264904
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University
    Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital
    University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Kansas State College
    Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Olsson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsson works at Jay E Olsson DO PA in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Olsson’s profile.

    Dr. Olsson has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

