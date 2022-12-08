Dr. Jay Olsson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Olsson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Olsson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Jay E. Olsson D.o. P.A.401 N Wickham Rd Ste S, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 242-9031
Sea Pines Rehabilitation Hospital An Affiliate of Encompass Health101 E Florida Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 676-3570
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He is compassionate, listens to you does thorough examination each time you go I would recommend him to anyone that had a problem with their back
- Pain Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1144264904
- Emory University
- Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Kansas State College
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Olsson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsson has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsson.
