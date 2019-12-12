Overview

Dr. Jay Older, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Older works at Retina Associates of Florida-Fletcher Ave in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Repair of Entropion or Ectropion and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.