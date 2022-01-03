Dr. Jay Newman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Newman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jay Newman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
1
Mark E Hall Dpm P.A.6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 369-4455
2
Newman Podiatry15340 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 793-6170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Newman Bedoya Podiatry1447 Medical Park Blvd # 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 638-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I Highly recommend Dr Newman..He is the Ultimate Professional..He is Extremely Kind Caring and knowledgeable…He is not an alarmist and his staff equally as qualified and caring…My Experience was Above and Beyond Pleasurable..I Highly Recommend him to all..
About Dr. Jay Newman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417026121
Education & Certifications
- Preceptorship
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Stony Brook SUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Diabetic Foot Care and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.