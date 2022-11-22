Dr. Jay Narola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Narola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Narola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Narola works at
Locations
Psychiatric Center Inc1330 S Mayo Trl Ste 301, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-7233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trusted Dr. Narola and did exactly as he told me. He has helped improve my anxiety and depression. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Jay Narola, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922108844
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narola has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Narola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.