Dr. Jay Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Southern Cancer Center PC6701 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 266-3544
-
2
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 266-3544
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MURRAY took time to listen, properly diagnosed my gallbladder stones and performed flawless surgery. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jay Murray, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437154622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
