Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from T Natl Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mulaney works at Central Florida Eye Associates in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Eye Associates
    814 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 686-1010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Cataract Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 01, 2022
    I Have been going to Dr. Mulaney for the past 15 years, and he has taken excellent care of my eyes. Dr. Mulaney is not only a top doctor, he is also a great person, always very kind with great manners , making sure I understood what was going on with my eyes health, putting me at ease. Recently he performed cataracts surgery, the outcome was perfect and painless. I now have 20/20 vision (I never had 20/20 vision in my life). I can recommend Dr. Mulaney wholeheartedly and with no reservations. The staff at Central Florida Eye Associates is also very friendly and knowledgeable. Thank you Dr. Mulaney.
    Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730155615
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-Univ Miami
    Residency
    • Univ Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • T Natl Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulaney works at Central Florida Eye Associates in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mulaney’s profile.

    Dr. Mulaney has seen patients for Cataract, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

