Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from T Natl Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mulaney works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Eye Associates814 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 686-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulaney?
I Have been going to Dr. Mulaney for the past 15 years, and he has taken excellent care of my eyes. Dr. Mulaney is not only a top doctor, he is also a great person, always very kind with great manners , making sure I understood what was going on with my eyes health, putting me at ease. Recently he performed cataracts surgery, the outcome was perfect and painless. I now have 20/20 vision (I never had 20/20 vision in my life). I can recommend Dr. Mulaney wholeheartedly and with no reservations. The staff at Central Florida Eye Associates is also very friendly and knowledgeable. Thank you Dr. Mulaney.
About Dr. Jay Mulaney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1730155615
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-Univ Miami
- Univ Pennsylvania
- Cook County Hospital
- T Natl Med Coll
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulaney works at
Dr. Mulaney has seen patients for Cataract, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.