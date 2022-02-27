Dr. Jay Motola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Motola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Motola, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Motola works at
Locations
1
Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-7016
2
Northwell Health Urology at the Center for Advanced Medicine450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The wait time was considerable at Union Sq. East where i first saw Dr. Motola.
About Dr. Jay Motola, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174509814
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
