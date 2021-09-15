Overview

Dr. Jay Moritz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Moritz works at UPMC Hamot Foot & Ankel in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot Fracture and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.