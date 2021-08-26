See All Interventional Cardiologists in Mount Clemens, MI
Dr. Jay Mohan, DO

Interventional Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Mohan, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine with OCC Special Emphasis in Hospital Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Mohan works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Lenox, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    McLaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute
    1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 464-4010
    McLaren Macomb - Cardiovascular Institute - Bay River
    36267 26 Mile Rd, Lenox, MI 48048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 591-1416
    McLaren Macomb - Cardiovascular Institute - Shelby Township
    8180 26 Mile Rd Ste 105, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 464-4010

Hospital Affiliations
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Accelerated Hypertension
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Accelerated Hypertension

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Accelerated Hypertension
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Stroke
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arterial Thrombosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Bilateral Stroke
Bladder Infection
Brainstem Strokes
Buerger's Disease
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Cardiac Sources of Embolism
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Imaging
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Claudication
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided
Coronary Artery Calcification
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Exertional Hypertension
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
High Cholesterol
High-Risk Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced
Hypertension, Environment-Induced
Hypertension, Stress-Induced
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impella Device
Implantable Loop Recorder
Isolated Systolic Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Multifocal Premature Beats
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
Nuclear Imaging
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Peripheral Angiograms
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism
Primary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Purpura
Rash
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hypertension
Resistant Hypertension
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Stroke
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Thromboembolism
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Stenting
Venous Thrombosis
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wheezing
White Coat Hypertension
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr Mohan went way beyond standards in saving my life. Typing won’t do it. I’d stand on too of the world and shout it out!
    Dr. Gerald C. Simmons — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Jay Mohan, DO

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366882656
    Education & Certifications

    • McLaren Reg Med Ctr/MICHIGAN ST UNIVERSITY
    • Swedish Covenant Hospital
    • Swedish Covenant Hosp/ Chicago Med Sch
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Michigan
    • Internal Medicine with OCC Special Emphasis in Hospital Medicine
    Dr. Jay Mohan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

