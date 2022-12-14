Dr. Jay Minorik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minorik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Minorik, MD
Dr. Jay Minorik, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They completed their fellowship with Am Sport Med Institute
Dr. Minorik works at
-
1
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 560-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Shawano212 E Green Bay St Ste B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (888) 731-6611
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. offered options for treatment and made follow up arrangements
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1407808330
- Am Sport Med Institute
- NWstn University
- Orthopedic Surgery
